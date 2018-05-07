A Word: Gloria Carter Celebrates Being Your Authentic Self In Inspiring GLAAD Speech

While Jay-Z‘s 4:44 album further solidified him as an iconic rapper, there was another star of the project whose words have impacted millions.

Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mom, came out as a lesbian on his track “Smile” and since the big revelation, Gloria has been all smiles and all-inspiring.

GLAAD Media Awards thought so. They handed her a Special Recognition Award at their 29th ceremony and her speech that followed was filled with encouraging words.

Peep the beautiful message below!

