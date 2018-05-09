Teairra Mari Addresses Leak Of Instagram Dome Work, Seeking Legal Action

Teairra Mari is currently the topic of discussion via social media today, this after her Instagram page was hacked and images of her performing sexual acts were leaked to the page. After taking down the offending images, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star says she’s going to seek legal action in a written statement.

As we reported on earlier, the 30-year-old reality series star and singer’s IG page featured her performing oral sex on what has been reported to have been Abdul Akbar-Ahad, a former basketball player for Idaho State who was connected romantically to Mari.

In her statement, Mari didn’t name Akbar-Ahad nor did she specifically name what happened, but it is beyond clear that she was referencing the hack and corresponding images.

“Recently my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust. That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred,” Mari wrote.

At the end of her statement, Mari said she will be “in pursuit of justice.”

