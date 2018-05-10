XXXTentacion Also Gets Wiped From Spotify Playlists, But Who’s Next?

Earlier today (May 10), Spotify announced that R. Kelly was getting deaded from their playlists. The next artist to have received the same fate if Florida rapper XXXtentacion.

Being that XXXtentacion has been in the news on multiple occasions for allegedly putting hands on women, we’re not shedding any tears for the guy. However, it must be noted that Spotify is opening itself up to questions like, “Well what other artists with dirt on their name outside of their music is going to get cut?”

For example, James Brown was alleged to put hands on his wives while most recently Nas was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Kelis, which he has not denied.

So if your clutch playlist with Nas or James Brown tunes going to get deaded? Probably not, but the point is valid.

As for the Pied Piper of Pee Pee and struggle rapper dujour XXXtentacion getting axed, Spotify cited its new Hate Content and Hateful Conduct policies. For those of you not inclined to read, that “Hateful Conduct” includes that that they “don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions – what we choose to program – to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful (for example, violence against children and sexual violence), it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

So with that in mind, both R. Kelly and XXXtentacion have been in court for their f*ckery, but neither has been convicted. In the court of public opinion, that’s a different story. So prepare for plenty of debates about this topic.

Also, can we recommend artists to not get promoted for the sake of their wackness? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Miami-Dade County PD

