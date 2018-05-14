The DMV
It’s Official! Q Da Fool Signs With Roc Nation

It’s official!

Roc Nation announced the signing of the DMV’s own Q Da Fool to their roster.  Q now will focus on his upcoming EP,100 Keys EP, due out this summer. Beatmaker Zaytoven will executive produce the EP.

Q tells Billboard magazine “I mean, Zay is a legend in the game and when he sent me the first set of beats, I knew then that this 100 Keys EP was going to be a classic project for me.”

Congrats!

