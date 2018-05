Yesterday, Whole Foods announced that they will begin offering special discounts to Prime customers, including 10% off hundreds of sale items and various rotating weekly specials. The discounts have begun in Florida and will start for all other stores this summer. Amazon had announced earlier, free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods stores for members of Prime.

Introducing new savings available exclusively to @amazon Prime members at Whole Foods Market, launching in Florida stores today and across stores nationwide starting this summer. Download the app and learn more: https://t.co/pX95KqCezI #PrimexWholeFoods pic.twitter.com/HDKs1bnlsg — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) May 16, 2018

