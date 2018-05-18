[Video] Q Da Fool Seen In The Studio With Young Jefe

So back in April, Q Da Fool had returned to WKYS’s mixer meeting with a new deal in hand with Roc Nation. Rumors had been already been spiraling around the Largo rapper and the brand new record label; at the meeting he previewed the records from an upcoming collective. Needless to say, Q Da Fool and Roc Nation got some heat on their hands, but as I think about it, they didn’t preview any collaboration records. This snippet video can be a possible hint into the collaborative efforts of our Prince George’s Rich Shoota and Southeast’s latest Grammy nominee.

Back in December 2017, Shy Glizzy showed love to Q Da Fool including him when asked about his current playlist from The Fam.

The next project from the Sewed Up rapper is still under wraps, but believe me, it’s fire from the singles I’ve heard so far. In the same time the WKYS DJ’s were getting exclusive listens to the Mixtape/EP/Album, Little Bacon Bear sat down with Roc Nation’s latest signee, Q Da Fool, for an in-debt interview.

