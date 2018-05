Rapper Khia Has A Blast At Her Wedding Reception

Congrats are in order for Khia as she tied the knot with her long time boyfriend in a private ceremony in Mexico. Here are a few videos and pics from the reception, it looks like they had a great time.

πŸ‡²πŸ‡½βš‘οΈπŸ―πŸ’«βœ¨β˜€οΈπŸ˜ A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on May 16, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT

πŸ‡²πŸ‡½πŸ’•πŸ‡²πŸ‡½ A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on May 16, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

😝😝😝😝😝 A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on May 17, 2018 at 1:19pm PDT

