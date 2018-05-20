The saga of Teairra Mari and her sex tape continues. After announcing that she is suing her ex-boyfriend for leaking the sloppy toppy footage, and 50 Cent for sharing, the ex in question is basically saying “It wasn’t me.”

Akbar Abdul-Ahad says he didn’t leak the tape, but he knows the woman who did. However, homie is refusing to give up the name, for now.

He also claims that Teairra is simply putting on an act.

We can’t front, bets are being taken about whether or not this entire struggle will be on the first episode of the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Abdul-Ahad also claims that he and Teairra had been kicking it days before she made her revenge porn lawsuit announcement. He also claims 50 Cent was brought into the mix because of Teairra lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

Whoever did let the footage out has got to get some sort of comeuppance, though.

Peep Abdul-Ahad, who says he plans to countersue for defamation, cop his pleas below.

—

Photo: Getty

Teairra Mari’s Ex-Boyfriend Says He Didn’t Leak Sex Tape, Plans To Countersue was originally published on hiphopwired.com

