See Why Brian McKnight’s National Anthem Performance Was Trending #NBAPlayoffs2018

Legendary writer and vocalist Brian McKnight was trending on social media Sunday after a National Anthem performance that was described as “#MustSeeTV.”

Brian McKnight is killin this national anthem #MustSeeTV #RocketsWarriors — CEO HARVEY (@vandyque) May 20, 2018

Into 2K terms for the basketball heads, McKnight’s vocal rating was described as a smooth 95.

Brian McKnight still one of the best singers of all time. Just got goosebumps listening to his national anthem performance just now 🔥🔥 — ShaunBo The Brodie 👌🏼 (@nolenation21) May 20, 2018

Other’s claimed to have gotten goosebumps from his rendition.

Brian McKnight still got it — T. Carriér (@tcarriermusic) May 20, 2018

