T.I & Tiny Update Their Divorce Proceedings

Throughout the years, T.I. and Tiny’s relationship has had its ups and downs. For those craving their daily dose of drama, much of it was captured on their reality show series but their most recent split looked to be the end of their marriage for good. The divorce process has been dragged out for over a year now with rumors of their split coming as early as December 2016 but, mostly by choice, Tiny has been taking her time with the proceedings. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was trying to work on their marriage and had delayed the divorce. A formal leave of absence was granted at the beginning of April to extend the process and now, Bossip is revealing that Tiny has filed a second leave of absence.

In a divorce case that has lasted a long time, neither side seems to be rushing to finalize their split. Apparently, court documents were filed last week asking for a second leave of absence from the divorce settlement. While the reason is once again unclear, Tiny was reportedly at T.I.’s home during his arrest last week so the couple may be attempting to patch things up once and for all.

Tiny once said there was no hope in getting back together with her rapper husband when she filed for divorce but from the looks of it, the two simply can’t get enough of each other.

