At Least Eight Woman Accused Morgan Freeman Of “Inappropriate Behavior”

American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton - Fixed Show

UPDATE:Freeman has responded to the allegations and apologized:

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said in a statement. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

Original Story:

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is the latest man in Hollywood to be accused of “inappropriate behavior.” This news comes from an article from CNN.com detailing the allegations from women who have worked with Freeman over the years.

One story comes from a former Production Assistant on the 2015 movie “Going In Style” which starred Freeman alongside actors Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. The young lady describes the incident to CNN saying Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.” He never successfully lifted her skirt, she said — he would touch it and try to lift it, she would move away, and then he’d try again. Eventually, she said, “Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

Chloe Melas, a reporter for CNN also accuses the actor of reckless behavior saying he told her “you look ripe” while she was 6 months pregnant.

Melas is also the co-author of the article accusing Freeman of this issues.

No word from Freeman on these allegations at this time.

Source: CNN

