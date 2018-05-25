What’s Poppin: The BTL Magazine Interview

Welcome to Beautiful!!! About a year ago…Brian and Kissi Tru decided they were going to create a magazine to represent curvy women. This husband and wife duo launched BTFL magazine in January (they are literally couple goals)!!! The magazine is EVERYTHING and highlights women of ALL sizes. The magazine is available in stores and online!! You NEED this in your life. It’s rare to see a print magazine represent and highlight the beauty that is curvy women!! Tell someone to tell someone…cuz curvy girls need love too!! Please enjoy the latest edition “What’s Poppin!”

