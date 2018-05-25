‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Spinoff Film Is Happening

Disney’s really going to milk their Star Wars acquisition for all it’s worth and after the success of spinoffs such as Rogue One and the upcoming Solo, they’ve officially gotten on working on a film for Star Wars fan favorite character, Boba Fett.

According to Deadline, James Mangold (Logan, The Wolverine) will pen and direct the film based on the intergalactic bounty hunter who made his cinematic debut in 1980’s classic The Empire Strikes Back (talk about better late than never).

Deadline also reports about rumors that attach Logan producer Simon Kinburg to the upcoming film but no confirmation has been made as of yet.

Fans have already started calling for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to star as the pop-culture favorite bounty hunter (sorry, Dog), but casting for the movie hasn’t even begun yet and the Hollywood heavyweight has yet to show any interest in taking on the role. Also we might be better off without putting a face to the OG Star Wars character. Just saying.

While it looks like Disney took long enough to give arguably the most popular Star Wars character his own spinoff after purchasing the rights to the franchise in 2012, Boba Fett’s development began back in 2014 before screenwriter/director Josh Trank took a year to decide to leave the project.

Again, better late than never.

