Snoop Dogg & Dave East “Cripin 4 Life,” G Herbo “Focused” & More | Daily Visuals

If you had any doubts that the east coast/west coast beef was officially over, you now have your definitive answer.

Snoop Doggy Dogg brings his OG Left Coast blue flag over to New York City and links up with Dave East for the clip to “Cripin 4 Life” to hang out on the block with East and his crew before performing at the Apollo Theater. Seeing Snoop Dogg in tight clothes really is quite the visual in itself by the way. Take him to all the cuchifritos in Harlem, Dave!

Back in Midwest, G Herbo seems to be enjoying living the lavish life outside the warzone dubbed Chiraq for his clip to “Focused.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kyle featuring 2 Chainz and Sophia Black, Trizz, and more.

SNOOP DOGG & DAVE EAST – “CRIPIN 4 LIFE”

G HERBO – “FOCUSED”

KYLE FT. 2 CHAINZ & SOPHIA BLACK – “LKUYO”

SMOKE DZA FT. DOM KENNEDY & COZZ – “THE HOOK UP”

TRIZZ – “STATIC”

BOOGIE – “SELF DESTRUCTION”

WIFISFUNERAL FT. YBN NAHMIR – “JUVENILES”

JAZZ CARTIER – “GODFLOWER”

