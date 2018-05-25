Third Time’s A Texas Charm: Welcome Back Lone Star Lovely Briana Bette [PHOTOS]

Briana Bette continues to shine in her many creative endeavors and still repping for Texas strong. The curvy Texas beauty has been on our site two times in the past for very good reasons, and we’d figure as the saying goes, “third time’s a charm.”

Some might remember Bette as one of the thick-a-saurus rexes in Kendrick Lamar’s “King Kunta” video and generally stunting with the best of them via Instagram. Along with hosting the Bigger And Better podcast, Bette is heavy into fitness and is a proud psychology graduate from the University of Houston.

Check out Texas babe Brianna Bette, our latest Baes & Baddies entry, below and on the following pages.

Texas Bluebonnets 💙 A post shared by Briana Bette (@brianabette) on May 21, 2018 at 3:55pm PDT

Keeping it clASSy 😂 A post shared by Briana Bette (@brianabette) on Apr 25, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT

