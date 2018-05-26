Nicki Minaj Trolled All Of You, Not Dating Eminem

Who knew y’all wanted to Nicki Minaj and Eminem to be a couple this bad? No, she is not dating the Detroit rapper.

Obviously, Nicki Minaj was just kidding when she responded to a fans inquiry of if her and Em were an item with, “Yes.”

This is all outlets like People needed to offer up “Are Em and Kim and item?” type stories.

However, it was all jokes.

As for Nicki Minaj’s Queen album, it’s now coming out in August.

