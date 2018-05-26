Tiffany Haddish Sued By Ex-Husband For Libel, Slander & Defamation

Tiffany Haddish is getting sued by her ex-husband for damn near everything. William Stewart claims his comedian and actress ex-wife’s best-selling autobiography is full of lies, so he’s suing her for libel, slander and defamation.

William Stewart says Haddish’s “The Last Black Unicorn” labels him a monster in the chapter titled, “The Ex-Husband.” While Haddish never mentions Stewart by name, he claims he’s the only person she’s ever been married to, making him easily identifiable.

According to the lawsuit — obtained by TMZ — Haddish details her ex-husband choking, kidnapping and stalking her during their 5-year marriage.

In the bio, Haddish also hints at the fact Stewart’s alleged abuse was to blame for the death of their unborn child. Stewart fires back in the docs, claiming they lost the child because Haddish went to the doctor to have an abortion.

Stewart says he and Tiffany were married in 2008 and divorced in 2013 … not married twice and divorced twice like Tiffany claims in the bio. He also claims allegations she made in a 2011 restraining order filed against him were false and dismissed in court.

William’s also pissed Haddish went after his own mother, Elnora Daughtery, in the book … claiming she abused Stewart as a child and was aware he was abusing Tiffany, but did nothing to stop it.

Stewart’s lawyer claims that a thorough review of the facts show that his client was not an abuser. Stewart is seeking over $1M in damages and has also named the books’ co-author and publisher, Simon and Schuster, as defendants in his lawsuit.

