State Of Emergency Issued After Ellicott City Flooding [VIDEO + PHOTOS]

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency tonight (May 27) after heavy rain flooded Ellicott City, leaving comparable damage to the 2016 floods where cars were washed away and property was destroyed.

Baltimore Sun reports: That July 2016 storm cost the historic mill town tens of millions of dollars in damages and lost business. And the damage was similar Sunday, with many of the same storefronts along Main Street — including the former Caplan’s Department Store — gutted once again. More than 2,400 Howard County businesses and residents remained without power as of about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to BGE. The county’s outages represented just over half of the outages across the region, according to the utility company. Roughly 1,300 customers were without power in Baltimore Sunday night, BGE said, and Baltimore County and the other surrounding counties had less than 1,000.

Howard County Fire and EMS were on call for rescue and advised people to stay home as standing water was reported on Routes 29 and 100 as well, according to Fox Baltimore.

