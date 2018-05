Oh Pusha WENT there. After Friday’s “Duppy Freestyle,” Pusha claps back taking aim at Drake, his father, 40 and Drake’s alleged son. Gloves are off!

Pusha T Exposes Drake’s Family Situation On “The Story Of Adidon” Diss was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

