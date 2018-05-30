Here’s What We Know About Drake’s Alleged Baby Mama

Looks like Champagne papi might be a papi after all. He’s definitely got some explaining to do.

On Pusha T’s Story Of Adidon, his response to Drake’s ‘Duppy Freestyle’, King Push reveals Sophie Brussaux is the mother of Adonis, a baby boy fathered by Drake.

Sophie, also known in the adult film world as Rosee Divine. Her Instagram, SophieKnowsBetter has since been made private but here are a few screenshots.

She even changed her bio after making her page private.

