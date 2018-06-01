J.R. Smith Memes Go Viral As Twitter Blames Him For NBA Finals Loss

The focus on Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals quickly shifted from which team won to how the other managed to lose on Thursday night. And it’s precisely moments like these that Twitter seems to exist for.

While there was enough blame to go around for a handful of people, including and especially the referees, it was the Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard J.R. Smith who commanded the most attention in his team’s overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors.

"I went for 51-8-8 and you gonna do that to me?" – LeBron probably #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/3LYqX7LNWe — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 1, 2018

With the game tied and only a few precious seconds left in regulation, Smith got an offensive rebound and instead of using the quickly elapsing time to look to score, he chose to run the clock out instead.

JR Smith with the dumbest play in NBA Finals history. LeBron is going to trade him to Siberia pic.twitter.com/rEX7pqlerS — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) June 1, 2018

His all-world teammate LeBron James, who scored 51 points in the loss, shot the look of death to Smith, who could be seen saying, “I thought were we were ahead.”

“I thought we were ahead.” – JR Smith pic.twitter.com/OjCt4VMCEj — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 1, 2018

After the game, Smith insisted he knew the game was tied.

JR Smith explains himself, says he knew the game was tied pic.twitter.com/arRxzRnB45 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2018

LeBron begged to differ.

when you drop 50 in a Finals game that will forever be known as that time JR Smith forgot the score pic.twitter.com/l7Lba5uTyR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018

The boneheaded move showed J.R.’s lack of court awareness in one of the biggest games of his career. It also reinforced the fact rumor that Smith, recognizable by his, shall we say, sleepy-looking eyes, competes under the influence of alcohol and/or marijuana.

JR Smith at the end of the game when he realized they didn't have the lead 😂😂😂 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/cquyYegPio — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 1, 2018

As of early Friday morning, “Henny,” as in Hennessy, was trending on Twitter and attached to pictures of Smith looking like he’s intoxicated. The top trending topic, you ask? “JR Smith.”

JR/Henny trending 6 different ways lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/MkJVowjbiX — jaytranada (@_jaytrent) June 1, 2018

But, of course, Twitter took it to the next level with an explosion of equally imaginative and hilarious memes mocking Smith’s obliviousness.

LeBron James to JR Smith: "Next time you do something like that I am getting you traded." #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/oEPMXQlmHp — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 1, 2018

Chances are that Smith, a formidable sharp-shooter in his own right who finished with 10 points that included two three-pointers, will bounce back. But in the meantime he was being blamed for the loss that may prove to be costly to the Cavs’ chances of pulling one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history.

When you tryna explain to your mom that errybody in the class failed the test… pic.twitter.com/5oUh12TQbj — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 1, 2018

the Cavs locker room once they see Jr Smith 💀 pic.twitter.com/17hOtX475j — Ali Alkhandak (@AAlkhandak) June 1, 2018

JR Smith in Cavs locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/9G8XDPLJ8P — Tom Brady's Ego (@TomBradysEgo) June 1, 2018

JR Smith explaining what happened at the end of regulation. pic.twitter.com/8gkawoiAVY — Cycle (@bycycle) June 1, 2018

Live look at LeBron waiting for JR Smith after the game pic.twitter.com/55Li7iXCtl — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 1, 2018

One NewsOne reader shared another meme with us in what is bound to be an endless stream of artistic endeavors. Tweet others at us as you see them and we’ll add them, too. (Bonus points for the inevitable “crying Jordan” J.R. Smith meme.)

We’re not done yet pic.twitter.com/0U77YKfh58 — ghetto king (@ghettoking91) June 1, 2018

SEE ALSO:

NBA Players React To The Stephon Clark Tragedy

Can NBA Players Turn Sterling Incident Into A Movement?

J.R. Smith Memes Go Viral As Twitter Blames Him For NBA Finals Loss was originally published on newsone.com