Amtrak has installed a lactation suite at Baltimore’s Penn Station for breastfeeding mothers.

The suites include a bench and folding table to be used for pumping milk or breastfeeding. Similar stations are already in place at BWI Airport.

According to Maryland Law, a woman is allowed to breastfeed in public.

Breastfeeding Suite Installed At Baltimore’s Penn Station was originally published on 92q.com