Kanye West & Kid Cudi Reveal ‘Kids See Ghosts’ LP Cover

Kanye West is keeping his word with the aggressive G.O.O.D. Music campaign to flood the summer with releases featuring his production touch, this on the heels of Pusha T’s Daytona and his own ye project. His collaborative effort with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts, drops this Friday and the album cover art was unveiled via Twitter.

Kid Cudi tweeted a photo of the cover, featuring work from Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. The piece is similar to a mockup of the artwork West shared earlier in the year, but decidedly fleshed out. Two ghostly figures appear in what looks like a serene forest with one of the ghosts riding atop a creature of some sort.

West has worked with Murakami in the past for the cover of his Graduation LP.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ALBUM ART pic.twitter.com/MVt5vIzlA1 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 6, 2018

Kids See Ghosts drops June 8.

