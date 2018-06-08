CLOSE
New Music: Shy Glizzy – Do You Understand (ft. Tory Lanez & Gunna)

Brand new music straight out of the DMV from Shy Glizzy feat. Tory Lanez & Gunna “Do You Understand”. Shout for Glizzy for stopping by, hanging out with Angie Ang and dropping the exclusive off inside angie’s newness. Also Be sure to check out Glizzy on tour this summer alongside Playboi Carti.

Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]

