CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nicki Minaj “Queen” Album Cover

Leave a comment

The Date is set for Nicki’s 4th Album Queen, June 15. Looks like were going to get some production from Mike Will and Dj Mustard, but besides the latest singles Chun-Li and Barbie Tings thats all we have really heard or seen so far with the album. Check the cover art.

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

49 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

Continue reading Nicki Minaj “Queen” Album Cover

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

See Nicki Minaj through the years.

Adult , albu , barbie tings , chun li , Nicki Minaj , Queen

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close