50 Cent Will Go Viral Or Die Tryin’: From Diddy To Granny No One Is Safe

50 Cent is trying to prove that his gift for trolling can be passed down genetically.

After claiming 6ix9ine as his long lost junior on Instagram, it’s not wonder both chart-topping MCs are constantly going viral.

“Your not gonna believe this but l dated a Mexican girl back in the day. ,” 50 typed to his followers. “l took a blood test and just found out 69’s my son, no wonder he acts like that. get the strap.”

They’ve also been seen out, meaning 50 this might be deeper than an IG joke.

50 Cent and Tekashi 6ix9ine chilling in the club right now 💰 pic.twitter.com/2qVFjwfUvr — 50 Cent Daily (@50cent_daily) June 9, 2018

50 broke onto the scene in 1999 with the super-troll track “How To Rob,” and Tekashi is currently taunting Chief Keef and Lil Reese in true Curtis Jackson style.

From Vivica A. Fox, to Diddy to Floyd Mayweather, anybody can get it.

Keep flipping for 50’s wildest viral shenanigans from thought the years; Even Granny wasn’t safe.

Look this is a public service announcement my tweets are for motherfuckers 18 and older. If you under 18 get yo little ass off the computer — 50cent (@50cent) August 28, 2010

