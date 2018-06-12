The DMV’s Own Lyquin Stops By Angie’s Newness With Dj Drama [Watch]

06.12.18
Lyquin just dropped a summer banger “Make Up” and the superstar sat down with Angie Ange to talk about how he took a leap of faith to follow his dreams and how he linked up with Dj Drama. See below

 

LyQuin

