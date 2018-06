Kimberly Jones, aka Lil Kim, has had quite the year……and not in a good way! After the IRS said she owes over $1 million in taxes and her bank foreclosed her Alpine mansion, Kim has filed for Chapter 13 Bankruptcy protection in the state of New Jersey. According to her filed court documents; she is just over $500,000 behind on her house payments and her income has gradually dropped over the last couple of years by about $500,000.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: