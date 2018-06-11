CLOSE
Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F*** Trump” At The 2018 Tony Awards

Award winning actor Robert DeNiro has been one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken and harshiest critics. He kept the trend going Sunday night at the 2018 Tony Awards by keeping it short and Simple: F*** Trump.

“I’m going to say one thing, F— Trump,” De Niro said while pumping his fists in the air. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f— Trump.”

DeNiro received a rousing ovation after his proclamation and flexed his muscles.  CBS struggled to remove the bleep from the live broadcast. The actor was on hand to bring Rock legend Bruce Springsteen on stage to perform at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Trump hasn’t tweeted yet but we know what’s next.

