CLOSE
The Music
Home > The Music

New Music: Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Wayne “Rich Sex”

Leave a comment

We haven’t heard from the Dynamic Duo in a while. Nicki & Wayne are back with some new heat. Nicki’s album “Queen” is set to drop on August 10th, It also looks like Nicki is coming with another new track this week featuring Ariana Grande, Be on the look out for that.

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

49 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

Continue reading New Music: Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Wayne “Rich Sex”

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

See Nicki Minaj through the years.

future , Lil Wayne , Nicki Minaj , Queen , rich sex , Young Money

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close