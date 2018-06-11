CLOSE
The Real Godfather: 6 Times Robert De Niro Didn’t Give AF

'New Year's Eve' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Robert De Niro has been the face of “not giving AF” for over three decades now — and it doesn’t seem like he plans on finding any to give, anytime soon.

 

At the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday night , the veteran actor made a bold statement about the current leader of the nation, and folks are still tripping out about it.

 

But if you’re a fan of the OG goodfella, then you know he was never shy about dropping an F- bomb or two. And as successful as he is, why should he. 

 

Check out 6 times Robert De Niro legit didn’t give AF:

When he said the country wasn’t ready for a White first lady:

 

When he slammed Trump’s presidency, the first time:

 

The time he scolded Jay-Z:

 

Hit the flip for more. 

The Real Godfather: 6 Times Robert De Niro Didn’t Give AF was originally published on globalgrind.com

