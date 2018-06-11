Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell help make the re-imagination of Superfly an instant hood classic. Trevor’s version of Youngblood Priest is cold blooded and smooth as he tries to get out the drug game with his best friend Eddie, played by Jason. Jason’s acting chops help craft a funny and calculated underboss to Priest’s superfly attitude.

I sat down with the pair to talk about their new film, and also asked Trevor what it was like for his parents to watch his explicit sex scene on the big screen. Jason also gives us the exclusive 411 on his next big movie Tyrel about a Black dude who gets caught partying in the mountains with a group of white people.

Superfly hits theaters this Wednesday June 13th

Trevor Jackson Talks About Showing His Mother His Explicit Superfly Love Scene was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: