‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 3 Winner Neal E. Boyd Dies At Age 42

Opera singer Neal E. Boyd and winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 3, died in Sikeston, Miss., on Sunday. He was 42 years old.

According to USA Today, Scott County Coroner Scott Amick says Boyd had a number of medical problems, including heart failure, kidney failure and liver problems. Plus, he was seriously injured in a car crash in 2017.

Boyd won the “America’s Got Talent” competition, and the $1 million prize in 2008 and released an album My American Dream in 2009.

He also ran for a seat in the Southeast Missouri House of Representatives, though he was not victorious in 2012 or in the general election in 2014.

