Facebook Jumps Into The Video Game Streaming Market, Launches Fb.gg

Facebook sees a golden opportunity to get their piece of the video game streaming pie. The social media giant looks to compete with the big boys like Twitch and YouTube with their own video game streaming hub Fb.gg.

Fb.gg is still in its infancy stage but aims to make it easier for Facebook users find and also follow gaming content that could easily get lost on their newsfeed on the social media site. The new gaming hub will aggregate videos for users based on the games they select to follow, groups they joined or pages they have pressed the like button on. FB.gg will also highlight creators and feature content from gaming events and esports competitions.

Facebook is getting off to an extremely late start when it comes to video game streaming, but they are hoping to intrigue streamers and creators with the idea of luring in new eyes on their content. Facebook has very unique tools at their disposal when it comes to curating content that could help them compete and possibly overtake YouTube and Twitch.

Monetization is also another significant factor that will determine how popular Facebook can become with creators and streamers. The social media giant will open up The Level Up program which will allow broadcasters to receive virtual currency in the form of monetary tips from their viewers during streams. The virtual currency was first launched back in January is called Facebook Stars. For each star, a broadcaster receives Facebook will pay them $0.01. If you are wondering if FB will receive a cut of that? The answer is yes. The company will receive from 5 percent to 30 percent of what the streamer makes. There will also be a feature rolling out allowing users to subscribe to accounts via monthly payments.

Now while the Level Up program is open to all users, you will have to meet specific requirements to be accepted in and utilize its benefits. You must have a Gaming Video Creator Facebook Page with over a 100 followers, and host broadcast sessions that are at least 4 hours long at least 2 days in the past 2 weeks. If you meet those requirements, you will be given custom support, a special badge on your profile and HD 1080p 60fps transcoding.

Facebook definitely has a window but where the competition has them beat is the option to instantly stream from the consoles they are playing from. No word on whether that option is coming soon but we are willing to bet it is definitely a part of the plan.

