MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit

Insanity.

Wherever there is North Korea, Dennis Rodman is not far behind. The former basketball player, who hasn’t shown his eyeballs in public since the late 1990s, popped up in Singapore for the historic handshake of two egomaniacs: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Naturally, CNN decided to prop up Dennis Rodman for television and it was a gargantuan sh*t show.

Carmen Electra‘s ex-husband is on national television in a Make America Great Again hat sobbing about his worship for Kim Jong Un. Just like Kanye was big mad that he didn’t get a meeting with Obama, Rodman shed MAGA tears that Obama didn’t meet with him over his North Korean BFF, “Obama didn’t give me the time of day!” But Trump did — as a matter of fact, according to Rodman, Trump even took the time to thank — yes, thank him — for doing a “good job.” Rodman  even said he “showed my loyalty and trustworthy to this country.”

A disturbed Chris Cuomo awkwardly stared as Dennis rambled about Eddie Vedder from the 1990s rock group Pearl Jam, his former coach Phil Jackson and his PotCoin shirt.

Damn, CNN… are you that desperate for ratings? Dennis Rodman is your go-to person for a historic meeting and you give him a full 23 minutes on-air?

Brace yourself and watch a clip of the buffoonery below:

Naturally, Twitter is dragging Rodman to every pit of hell. See below:

Trump has certainly brought us to the bottom of the barrel, but we are sure he will take us even lower.

MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit was originally published on newsone.com

