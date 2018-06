Our beloved Goldlink follows up his double platinum record “Crew” with a new single featuring Miguel. Aye look – this song is amazing. DJ Malcolm Xavier and I think it’s great and the perfect follow up to Crew. We broke the record in the mix tonight in the 9 O Clock Check In — first station in the whole world! What y’all think though?!

