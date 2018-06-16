Kyrie Irving Apologizes To His Ex Kehlani On Instagram: ‘I’m Sorry, I Know This Is Long Overdue’

Almost two years after a very messy and public break-up that led Kehlani to attempt suicide after being cyberbullied, he ex Kyrie Irving took to Instagram to make amends with the singer.
On Friday (June 15), the NBA player apologized and said that contrary to popular belief, she never cheated on him.
“I’m sorry, I know this is long [overdue],” he wrote.
“I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure.”
The 26-year-old also stressed that he wants for people to stop projecting “negative energy” toward the singer.
“I do not want any more negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble [and] respectful, but the fact that it’s still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I’m hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bulls**t.”
See the heartfelt post in its entirety below:
@kehlani I'm sorry, i know this is long over due. I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure, SN: And also add that we are public figures now on this social media monster of a platform. I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble & respectful, but the fact that it's still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I'm hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bullshit. The lack of understanding of what we went through has bred a lot of unwarranted things happening and I want my supporters to really let her be the great soul I know she is whole heartedly. I'm hearing people are showing up to shows and being disruptive while she performs and when it starts affecting real life progress, the shit has to stop. I am responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow me in a positive way, & this is long overdue. We only try our hardest to be great humans and the fact that I can love her for how beautiful she is a privilege in its own right, I'm grateful. I want to see her and all individuals be who they truthfully are, unapologetically. #WeAreNotDating #Besties #BeenBesties #NeverStoppedNeverWell
Kehlani saw the post and let Irving know how much she appreciated him taking “responsibility” for his actions.
“The dopest part about this was the acknowledgment of his responsibility of leading young men that love him [and] go hard for him, that he has a responsibility to put his foot down where he [sees] fit,” she wrote. “I appreciate it no matter how long it took.”
While there are always going to be those that blame Kehlani for the couple’s split, there were plenty of folks on Twitter having her back and commending Irving for “manning up.”
We commend the former couple as well. #Onward.
