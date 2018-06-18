Jay-Z Named President Of Basketball Operations For Puma

Puma is entering the basketball arena again and has announced some major additions to the squad including the biggest of them all: Jay-Z.

Future NBA rookies DeAndre Ayton (Arizona), Marvin Bagley III (Duke), and Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech) have signed with the shoe brand while Jay-Z has been named the President of Basketball Operations. Ayton is expected to be the number 1 pick in this Thursday’s 2018 NBA Draft while Bagley and Smith should be picked in the top ten.

Well, that’s one way to skyrocket to relevance. https://t.co/NivCgdnEXn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 18, 2018

Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director of brand and marketing, told Complex Magazine exclusively “We’ve been working with Roc Nation for quite some time. They’ve been great partners to us for several years. We’ve done many different deals with many different ambassadors. When Puma approached him about this opportunity, JAY-Z felt it “was something he wanted to be a part of.”

DeAndre Ayton’s answer to @BleacherReport on why he signed with Puma 😳 pic.twitter.com/KbJQ0waet9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 18, 2018

Puma also signed their very first Basketball endorser, New York Knicks Hall of Fame Guard Walt “Clyde” Frazier to a lifetime deal. It reminds to be seen if the show company can compete with Nike, Adidas, Under Armor and Reebok but with Jay-Z name on the brand, anythings possible.

