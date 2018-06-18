OH IT’S LIT: Nas, Big Boi, A$AP Rocky, & More To Join Lauryn Hill On Her World Tour

July 6: Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater — with A$AP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley
July 8: Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live — with A$AP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley
July 11: Boston – Blue Hills Bank Pavillion — with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley
July 13: Philadelphia – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing — with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Tierra Whack, Jo Mersa Marley
July 15: Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater — with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley
July 18: Toronto, O.N. – Budweiser Stage — with Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Tierra Whack
July 20: Detroit – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill — with Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Bambaata Marley
July 25: Charlotte, N.C. – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre — with Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury
July 26: Raleigh, N.C. – Red Hat Amphitheater — with Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury
July 29: St. Petersburg, Fla. – Al Lang Stadium — with Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley
July 31: Miami – Bayfront Park Amphitheater — with Big Boi, De La Soul, Dave East, Bambaata Marley
Aug. 2: Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place — with Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley
Aug. 3: Atlanta – State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park — with Big Boi, De La Soul, Victory
Aug. 5: Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium — with Big Boi, Dave East, Victory
Aug. 8: Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center — Nas, Santigold, Victory
Sept. 7: Las Vegas – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas — with Nas, Protoje, Iman Omari
Sept. 9: San Diego – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU — with Kelela, Protoje, Iman Omari
Sept. 12: Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum — with Nas, Santigold, Iman Omari
Sept. 14: Vancouver, B.C. – Deer Lake Park — with Santigold, De La Soul, Iman Omari
Sept. 15: Seattle – ShoWare Center — with Santigold, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces
Sept. 18: Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl — with Dave Chappelle, De La Soul
Sept. 20: Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre — with Sza, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces
Sept. 22: Phoenix – Comerica Theatre — with Santigold, Mr. Eazi, Tierra Whack
Sept. 24: Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheatre — with Nas, Talib Kweli, Tierra Whack
Sept. 26: Denver – Red Rocks Amphitheatre — with Santigold, Talib Kweli, Shabazz Palaces
Sept. 29: Sugar Land, Texas – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land — with Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces
Sept. 30: Dallas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory — with Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces
Oct. 3: New Orleans – UNO Lakefront Arena — with Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces
Oct. 5: St. Louis – Chaifetz Arena — with Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces
OH IT’S LIT: Nas, Big Boi, A$AP Rocky, & More To Join Lauryn Hill On Her World Tour was originally published on globalgrind.com