OH IT’S LIT: Nas, Big Boi, A$AP Rocky, & More To Join Lauryn Hill On Her World Tour

The legendary Ms. Hill is bringing along 2 dozen special guests

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

This is gonna be absolutely incredible.Lauryn Hill is touring the world in the coming months in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her classic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. On Monday, the singer announced that she will be taking the stage with a completely STACKED roster of friends ad musicians, serving as opening acts during the tour’s North American leg.

Across 29 shows throughout both the United States and Canada kicking off in July, Hill is bringing more than 20 acts with her. A$AP Rocky will join the tour for two dates in Virginia, while Nas, who just recently toured with Lauryn last year, will join her once again for six more shows.

Big Boi, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Talib Kweli, and more will also take the stage as openers. In more exciting news, Hill has also added a September 18 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which will feature appearances from De La Soul and Dave Chappelle.
Tickets for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill World Tour are on sale now via Lauryn’s website, and those for her Los Angeles gig will go on sale on June 21. Check out a full list of dates and opening acts below:
Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill World Tour 2018 North American Leg

July 6: Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater — with A$AP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley

July 8: Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live — with A$AP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley

July 11: Boston – Blue Hills Bank Pavillion — with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley

July 13: Philadelphia – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing — with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Tierra Whack, Jo Mersa Marley

July 15: Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater — with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley

July 18: Toronto, O.N. – Budweiser Stage — with Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Tierra Whack

July 20: Detroit – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill — with Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Bambaata Marley

July 25: Charlotte, N.C. – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre — with Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury

July 26: Raleigh, N.C. – Red Hat Amphitheater — with Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury

July 29: St. Petersburg, Fla. – Al Lang Stadium — with Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley

July 31: Miami – Bayfront Park Amphitheater — with Big Boi, De La Soul, Dave East, Bambaata Marley

Aug. 2: Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place — with Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley

Aug. 3: Atlanta – State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park — with Big Boi, De La Soul, Victory

Aug. 5: Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium — with Big Boi, Dave East, Victory

Aug. 8: Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center — Nas, Santigold, Victory

Sept. 7: Las Vegas – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas — with Nas, Protoje, Iman Omari

Sept. 9: San Diego – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU — with Kelela, Protoje, Iman Omari

Sept. 12: Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum — with Nas, Santigold, Iman Omari

Sept. 14: Vancouver, B.C. – Deer Lake Park — with Santigold, De La Soul, Iman Omari

Sept. 15: Seattle – ShoWare Center — with Santigold, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces

Sept. 18: Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl — with Dave Chappelle, De La Soul

Sept. 20: Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre — with Sza, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces

Sept. 22: Phoenix – Comerica Theatre — with Santigold, Mr. Eazi, Tierra Whack

Sept. 24: Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheatre — with Nas, Talib Kweli, Tierra Whack

Sept. 26: Denver – Red Rocks Amphitheatre — with Santigold, Talib Kweli, Shabazz Palaces

Sept. 29: Sugar Land, Texas – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land — with Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces

Sept. 30: Dallas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory — with Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces

Oct. 3: New Orleans – UNO Lakefront Arena — with Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces

Oct. 5: St. Louis – Chaifetz Arena — with Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces

