Accidental Racism: ‘Fortnite’ Player Finds Swastika In The Game, Epic Games To Swiftly Remove It

Finding easter eggs in your favorite video games is always cool, but one Fortnite player discovered a case of accidental racism while playing.

Building structures, one of Fortnite’s most prominent features allowing players to erect buildings, statues and whatever they want basically out of wood and stone. Reddit user EuBestCityEu during a squad match decided he wanted to construct a dance floor out of metal resources he gathered. He then modified the floor’s shape in-game and noticed a swastika symbol located in between the metal sheets. EuBestCityEu hopped on Reddit and asked Fortnite’s creators about swastika symbol appearing in the game.

An Epic developer quickly responded and stated: “this was unintended and will be addressed ASAP by adjusting the metal piece art.” Epic Games confirmed in a statement to The Verge that it will be getting rid of the accidental symbol swiftly so it cannot be replicated by other players. That fix can come as soon as next week when Fortnite’s next update is due out.

Shoutout to Epic Games for responding and handling that quickly, we really don’t think Epic is out here putting symbols of hate in their game on purpose. Do you believe this was just a mere coincidence? Or is this something fishy going on? Sound off in the comments below.

Photo: EuBestCityEu

