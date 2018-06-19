Oprah Makes Black History With Apple Deal And $4 Billion Net Worth

O

prah Winfrey is one of the world’s richest people. After landing a $1 billion multi-year deal with Apple, the mogul was named as the first Black female entrepreneur on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Winfrey’s fortune has grown to $4 billion with all of her deals and Hollywood projects, Bloomberg reported.

The media mogul’s fortune hit a record $4 billion to make her the first black female entrepreneur on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.@Oprah https://t.co/rowuMpCOlj — ET Panache (@ETPanache) June 19, 2018

The former talk show host has been steadily increasing her riches and growing her cultural influence. Her starring role in Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time, a powerful Golden Globes speech and talk of a possible 2020 presidential run have widened Winfrey’s social capital. She was the first Black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Globes, as well as a supporter of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements against sexual harassment and assault. Now, with the Apple deal, Winfrey is further cementing her status as a dominant force in Hollywood.

Apple announced its groundbreaking deal with Winfrey Friday (June 15), enlisting the mogul to create original content, CNN reported.

“Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world,” the company said in a statement. “Winfrey’s projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple.”

With the deal, Winfrey will be an on-screen host and interviewer for Apple. The move was made as Apple ramps up its content portfolio to better compete with Amazon and Netflix, which regularly adds original television shows and movies for its subscribers.

The multiyear deal —which will not affect Winfrey’s formal agreement with OWN after she recently extended her contract through 2025— comes on the heels of Netflix signing Barack and Michelle Obama to a deal to create original programming that was confirmed in May.

.@Oprah’s empire continues to grow! Find out all about her new billion dollar multiyear deal with Apple inside! #BlackExcellence https://t.co/6sNacwYtvE — TV One (@tvonetv) June 18, 2018

SEE ALSO:

The Increasingly Deadly Combination Of Being Young, Black And A Rapper

White Doctor Fired After Video Shows Her Mocking Black Patient’s Serious Condition

Oprah Makes Black History With Apple Deal And $4 Billion Net Worth was originally published on newsone.com