It’s Lit!: Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Tease Joint Album On Twitter

Fans have been waiting for a collaborative album from Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y for almost a decade. Well Spitta got fed up and decided to tweet it into reality.
The New Orleans vet types, “@wizkhalifa can’t lie…if there was ever a time it’s this summer bro.. the game is in a twist and we lo-key inspired hella these young niggas to start hustling.. we gotta drop that guideline for them again,that code book “2009” on the anniversary of howfly… u ready loved one?”
Wiz responded, “Let’s do this. how many songs we got left to finish?”
With over 11,000 likes from fans, it’s only a matter of time before the highly anticipated follow-up to 2009’s “How Fly” is streaming through the clouds.
