CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

XXXTentacion’s L.A. Memorial Causes Riots In The Streets

Leave a comment
XXXTentacion

Source: HotNewHipHop.com / HotNewHipHop.com

Via | HotNewHipHop

Fans caused a riot in the streets of LA while paying homage to the late XXXTentacion.

In the wake of the XXXTentacion’s passing, fans decided to takeover the exact location where he was killed on Tuesday, and hold a memorial and vigil for the late rapper, where his ex-girlfriend, Geneva, was kicked out of and had her things burned out of disrespect. Well it appears the Florida location wasn’t the only spot where fans were paying homage to the late rapper. Thousands of people decided to line the streets of Los Angeles and actually shut down Melrose Ave, inciting a riot in the process.

READ MORE

 

XXXTentacion’s L.A. Memorial Causes Riots In The Streets was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

XXXTentacion

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close