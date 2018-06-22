The courts have decided, for now, that Grey’s Anatomy actor and activist Jesse Williams has to cough up what will amount to $1.2 million annually for child and spousal support, and Twitter is decidedly split.

As Mary J. Blige can surely attest, Twitter is often debating over whether or not a divorced spouse deserved to get a dime from the breadwinner of the family. That goes for wives AND husband?

Where they there when he or she was shooting in the gym, or go on acting auditions. Or where they always the sycophant type that hit the lotto when their better half secured the bag.

So much slander to go along wth the debate, too. Peep the best of the best in the gallery.

—

Photo: Getty

Twitter At Odds Over Jesse Williams’ $100K Per Month Spousal & Child Support Jig was originally published on hiphopwired.com