Want news at your fingertips? Text “WOLB” to 71007 to join our text club!

An active shooter hit The Capital Gazette in Annapolis today (June 28); multiple deaths have been reported at the newspaper’s headquarter.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

At the time, the building has been evacuated and police have one suspect in custody.

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

Please avoid the area around Annapolis Mall. We will provide details as they are confirmed. https://t.co/6wIn7G6xjF — AACountyGovernment (@AACountyGovt) June 28, 2018

Massive police response to report of shooter in building near Annapolis mall pic.twitter.com/feZJpVJfkG — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) June 28, 2018

When it first happened, an intern took to twitter asking for help.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

And another employee shared details of the shooting.

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The shooter’s motive is unclear. Stay tuned for more updates.

SOURCE: Fox Baltimore

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Newsroom In Annapolis was originally published on 92q.com