CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Newsroom In Annapolis

Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “WOLB” to 71007 to join our text club! 

Breaking News

An active shooter hit The Capital Gazette in Annapolis today (June 28); multiple deaths have been reported at the newspaper’s headquarter.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

At the time, the building has been evacuated and police have one suspect in custody.

When it first happened, an intern took to twitter asking for help.

And another employee shared details of the shooting.

The shooter’s motive is unclear. Stay tuned for more updates.

SOURCE: Fox Baltimore

Close-Up Of Microphone At Recording Studio

50 Baltimore Rappers You Should Be Following

46 photos Launch gallery

50 Baltimore Rappers You Should Be Following

Continue reading 50 Baltimore Rappers You Should Be Following

50 Baltimore Rappers You Should Be Following

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Newsroom In Annapolis was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close