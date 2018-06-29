Capital Gazette Shooter Is Charged With Five Counts Of 1st Degree Murder

Jarrod Ramos, the suspect in the shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. Ramos, 38, entered the building at approximately 2:33 p.m. and shot out the doors using a long gun firearm.
SEE ALSO: Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Newsroom In Annapolis
Source: Fox Baltimore
