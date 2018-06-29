Google Looking To Take On PlayStation & Xbox With New Gaming Platform?

Google already handles your email with Gmail, helps you surf the web with Google Chrome and assists in finding the answers to those questions that randomly pop-up in your head with its iconic search engine. Rumors are swirling that the video game world could be next on the list of items for the company to conquer.

Kotaku reports that sources are hinting that the tech giant is looking to launch a video game streaming platform with some sort of hardware to coincide with it. Google is also trying to get video game developers on board through aggressive recruiting and significant acquisitions to help with this ambitious endeavor.

Per Kotaku:

We haven’t heard many specifics about Google’s video game plans, but what we have heard is that it’s a three-pronged approach: 1) Some sort of streaming platform, 2) some sort of hardware, and 3) an attempt to bring game developers under the Google umbrella, whether through aggressive recruiting or even major acquisitions. That’s the word from five people who have either been briefed on Google’s plans or heard about them secondhand.

In recent months, however, the chatter about Google has gotten louder. At the Game Developers Conference in March of this year, Google representatives met with several big video game companies to gauge interest in its streaming platform, which is code-named Yeti, sources said.

Google has been exploring this next step for quite some time. In 2014 the company was on the verge of purchasing Twitch before Amazon did. There were was also rumblings of an Android-based console Google was trying to launch as well. This latest news might be the loudest the rumors have ever been and with the video game world leaning towards streaming this move makes perfect sense.

Now should Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox should be worried? We don’t think so cause of how loyal gamers are to each console, but Google can definitely make some noise in the video game market if this comes to fruition. Its service could bring high-end games to gamers who don’t own powerful gaming PCs or consoles. Streaming also removes hardware barriers that downloads and physical discs presented. We will definitely be keeping our ears to the streets on this.

