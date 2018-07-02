Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis In ‘God’s Plan’?

Drake‘s son Adonis has been the most talked about kid since Asahd Khaled.

After Pusha T exposed the Scorpion rapper about hiding his baby boy, folks have been trying to wrap their head around the fact that Drizzy is indeed a papi!

Pusha T called out Drake for hiding a child and now Drake is Chance the Rappering this Dad thing. I’m sick. — B (@branduhnwalker) June 29, 2018

Drake finally acknowledged his baby boy on his song, admitting that even he was shook to find out the news. So his loyal fans did what they always do, and tried to defend him “hiding a child” by claiming that the 6 God told us about lil Adonis earlier this year.

Drake's son's name is Adonis Mahbed Graham. So when he said "I only love Mahbed and my momma I'm sorry" He really does loves his son #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/wb8ewLKsrv — Aros🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Dami_aros) July 1, 2018

Are ya’ll buying it?

Drake’s sons name is Adonis Mahbed Graham. And Mahbed means “chosen one” in Romanian. In God’s plan drake said , “I only love my bed (Mahbed) and my mama I’m sorry” #staywoke 😰 — Supa Santana (@ssgempire) July 2, 2018

Drake on his way to add "Mahbed" to Adonis' birth certificate. pic.twitter.com/GvoLsIBlbl — Louis AK (@MEGA_SC0R) July 2, 2018

We’re not sure if it’s true or not, but it sounds like a bit of a reach to us:

