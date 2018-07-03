Heat Advisory Issued In Maryland; Here’s A List Of Cooling Locations

The National Weather Service has called for a Heat Advisory for much of Maryland.

The Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Community Action Partnership will open the following cooling centers on Monday and Tuesday from 8:30am to 4:30pm:

Northern Community Action Partnership Center 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

Southern Community Action Partnership Center 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

Northwest Community Action Partnership Center 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

Southeast Community Action Partnership Center 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

The Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following senior centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324 Oliver Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861

1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861 Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725

1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725 Hatton Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025

2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025 John Booth: 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202

2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202 Zeta Center: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

During periods of extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends the following:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: CBS Local Baltimore

Heat Advisory Issued In Maryland; Here’s A List Of Cooling Locations was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: