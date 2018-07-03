CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Heat Advisory Issued In Maryland; Here’s A List Of Cooling Locations

Leave a comment
Thermometer and glass ball

Source: Wataru Yanagida / Getty

The National Weather Service has called for a Heat Advisory for much of Maryland.

The Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Community Action Partnership will open the following cooling centers on Monday and Tuesday from 8:30am to 4:30pm:

  • Northern Community Action Partnership Center

    5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

  • Southern Community Action Partnership Center 

    606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

  • Northwest Community Action Partnership Center

    3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

  • Southeast Community Action Partnership Center

    3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

The Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following senior centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday:

  • Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324
  • Oliver Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861
  • Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725
  • Hatton Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025
  • John Booth: 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202
  • Zeta Center: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

During periods of extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends the following:

  • Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
  • Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations
  • Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time
  • Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat
  • Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: CBS Local Baltimore

 

Heat Advisory Issued In Maryland; Here’s A List Of Cooling Locations was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close