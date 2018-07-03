The National Weather Service has called for a Heat Advisory for much of Maryland.
The Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Community Action Partnership will open the following cooling centers on Monday and Tuesday from 8:30am to 4:30pm:
- Northern Community Action Partnership Center
5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084
- Southern Community Action Partnership Center
606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900
- Northwest Community Action Partnership Center
3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384
- Southeast Community Action Partnership Center
3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518
The Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following senior centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324
- Oliver Center: 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725
- Hatton Center: 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025
- John Booth: 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202
- Zeta Center: 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535
During periods of extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends the following:
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time
- Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat
- Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include:
Source: CBS Local Baltimore
Heat Advisory Issued In Maryland; Here’s A List Of Cooling Locations was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com