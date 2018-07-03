On Monday morning (July 2), the Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) at the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office vacated the conviction of Jerome Johnson.

Johnson was convicted in 1989 for his involvement in the shooting of a man at a Baltimore liquor store. Johnson always proclaimed his innocence and tried to challenge his conviction 15 times over the years.

Things changed when attorney Nancy Forster took over his case. Forster approached the CIU asking for an investigation into Johnson’s continued claims of innocence.

After a few months of investigating, the CIU, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project and Forster found evidence proving Jerome Johnson’s innocence.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Innocent Baltimore Man Freed After 30 Years In Prison was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: