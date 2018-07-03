On Monday morning (July 2), the Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) at the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office vacated the conviction of Jerome Johnson.
Johnson was convicted in 1989 for his involvement in the shooting of a man at a Baltimore liquor store. Johnson always proclaimed his innocence and tried to challenge his conviction 15 times over the years.
Things changed when attorney Nancy Forster took over his case. Forster approached the CIU asking for an investigation into Johnson’s continued claims of innocence.
After a few months of investigating, the CIU, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project and Forster found evidence proving Jerome Johnson’s innocence.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Innocent Baltimore Man Freed After 30 Years In Prison was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com